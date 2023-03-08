We Think The Compensation For Genasys Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GNSS) CEO Looks About Right

Key Insights

Despite Genasys Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GNSS) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 14th of March. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Richard Danforth Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Genasys Inc. has a market capitalization of US$123m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$828k for the year to September 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We note that the salary of US$432.3k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the American Communications industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$846k. So it looks like Genasys compensates Richard Danforth in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$432k US$414k 52% Other US$396k US$404k 48% Total Compensation US$828k US$818k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. According to our research, Genasys has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Genasys Inc.'s Growth

Genasys Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 97% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 8.4% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Genasys Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 28% over three years, Genasys Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

