We Think Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (KLSE:CORAZA) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's (KLSE:CORAZA) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM21m ÷ (RM135m - RM39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 22%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 141%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 33% return over the last year. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

