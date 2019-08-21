We Think Cosmopolitan International Holdings (HKG:120) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited (HKG:120) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cosmopolitan International Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Cosmopolitan International Holdings had HK$2.25b of debt, an increase on HK$2.01b, over one year. However, it does have HK$507.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$1.74b.

A Look At Cosmopolitan International Holdings's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cosmopolitan International Holdings had liabilities of HK$904.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$2.32b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$507.8m and HK$189.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling HK$2.53b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Cosmopolitan International Holdings is worth HK$9.46b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Cosmopolitan International Holdings's debt is 3.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.8 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Notably, Cosmopolitan International Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of HK$434m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Cosmopolitan International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.