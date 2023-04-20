Think you could live in this ultra-thin New Orleans home for sale? Take a look inside

Skinny homes have been a hot commodity the past few years all over the world. Like this narrow house in Washington, D.C., and this super-thin Canadian estate that was on the real estate market last year.

While they’re not highly common, they are unique and interesting to explore.

And the newest narrow house on the real estate market comes to us from New Orleans, Louisiana, and while this thin beauty is only 234 square feet, it has a lot to offer for its $189,900 price tag despite its size.

“It’s like a tiny house,” listing agent Lauryn Lansou told Realtor.com. “It’s one bed, one bath, tiny little living area, tiny kitchen.”

A tiny house is a home that’s under 500 square feet, Quicken Loans describes.

The residence has everything one needs to live comfortably including:

“It feels a little more spacious when you’re inside,” Lansou said to Realtor. “The bedroom is upstairs, and everything else is downstairs.”

The home is perfect for anyone who doesn’t spend a lot of time at home — and why would you when you’re minutes from everything in the Big Easy?

The house was also recently renovated, the listing says.

