We Think Countplus (ASX:CUP) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Countplus Limited (ASX:CUP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Countplus's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Countplus had AU$1.19m of debt in December 2018, down from AU$4.23m, one year before. But it also has AU$11.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$10.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Countplus's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Countplus had liabilities of AU$10.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$2.52m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$11.4m and AU$10.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has AU$8.74m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Countplus could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Countplus has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that Countplus grew its EBIT at 12% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Countplus's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Countplus has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Countplus actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Countplus has AU$10m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of AU$4.2m, being 135% of its EBIT. So is Countplus's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us.