We Think Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Covetrus Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Covetrus had debt of US$1.19b, up from US$24.2m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$55.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.13b.

A Look At Covetrus's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Covetrus had liabilities of US$674.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.26b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$55.0m as well as receivables valued at US$519.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.36b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.66b. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Covetrus shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.5 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, Covetrus saw its EBIT tank 63% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Covetrus's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Covetrus recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 82% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.