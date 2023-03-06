We Think Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2022, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had US$334m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$117m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.9 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals actually boosted its cash burn by 31%, year on year. Given that it boosted operating revenue by a stand-out 339% in the same period, we think management are simply more focussed on growth than preserving cash. Sometimes you need to spend money to make money! We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

While Crinetics Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.0b, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' US$117m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

