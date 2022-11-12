We Think CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is CRISPR Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When CRISPR Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$1.9b. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$509m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 3.7 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is CRISPR Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because CRISPR Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Sadly, operating revenue actually dropped like a stone in the last twelve months, falling 98%, which is rather concerning. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can CRISPR Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, CRISPR Therapeutics shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$4.7b, CRISPR Therapeutics' US$509m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About CRISPR Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for CRISPR Therapeutics that investors should know when investing in the stock.

