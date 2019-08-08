What We Think Of CropEnergies AG’s (ETR:CE2) Investment Potential

Today we are going to look at CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CropEnergies:

0.084 = €43m ÷ (€612m - €105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

So, CropEnergies has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Does CropEnergies Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, CropEnergies's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Oil and Gas industry. Regardless of where CropEnergies sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

CropEnergies's current ROCE of 8.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 17% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how CropEnergies's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

XTRA:CE2 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 8th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Remember that most companies like CropEnergies are cyclical businesses. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How CropEnergies's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

CropEnergies has total liabilities of €105m and total assets of €612m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

