We Think CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CVS Group Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CVS Group had UK£129.5m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£12.7m, its net debt is less, at about UK£116.8m.

How Strong Is CVS Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, CVS Group had liabilities of UK£65.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£155.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£12.7m and UK£45.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£162.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because CVS Group is worth UK£655.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

CVS Group's debt is 2.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.7 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Another concern for investors might be that CVS Group's EBIT fell 18% in the last year. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CVS Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.