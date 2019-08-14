We Think Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Daily Mail and General Trust

What Is Daily Mail and General Trust's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Daily Mail and General Trust had UK£206.7m of debt in March 2019, down from UK£543.3m, one year before. But it also has UK£389.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£182.8m net cash.

LSE:DMGT Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Daily Mail and General Trust's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Daily Mail and General Trust had liabilities of UK£1.39b due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£236.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£389.5m and UK£311.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£929.6m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Daily Mail and General Trust has a market capitalization of UK£1.72b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Daily Mail and General Trust also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Daily Mail and General Trust grew its EBIT by 2.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Daily Mail and General Trust's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Daily Mail and General Trust has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Daily Mail and General Trust actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.