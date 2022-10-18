We Think Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had US$384m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$223m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 21 months as of June 2022. Importantly, analysts think that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Growing?

Over the last year, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals maintained its cash burn at a fairly steady level. That's not too bad, but its revenue growth of 30% was definitely a positive. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Deciphera Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.1b, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' US$223m in cash burn equates to about 20% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing.

