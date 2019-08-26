We Think Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Delek US Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, Delek US Holdings had US$1.92b of debt at June 2019, down from US$2.04b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$951.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$970.1m.

How Healthy Is Delek US Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Delek US Holdings had liabilities of US$2.06b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.63b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$951.4m as well as receivables valued at US$859.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.88b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.32b, we think shareholders really should watch Delek US Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Delek US Holdings has net debt of just 0.97 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 7.0 times, which is more than adequate. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Delek US Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 78%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Delek US Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.