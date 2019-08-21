We Think De'Longhi (BIT:DLG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies De'Longhi S.p.A. (BIT:DLG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does De'Longhi Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, De'Longhi had €421.7m of debt, up from €362.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €473.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €51.6m.

BIT:DLG Historical Debt, August 21st 2019 More

A Look At De'Longhi's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that De'Longhi had liabilities of €529.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €383.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €473.3m and €305.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €134.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given De'Longhi has a market capitalization of €2.59b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, De'Longhi also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, De'Longhi saw its EBIT drop by 8.3% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine De'Longhi's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While De'Longhi has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, De'Longhi's free cash flow amounted to 39% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about De'Longhi's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €52m. So we don't have any problem with De'Longhi's use of debt.