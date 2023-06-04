‘Think about what you can do to make a difference’: Seattle moms speak on gun violence

People gathered at Seattle’s Othello Park Saturday, dressed in orange, for a rally to raise awareness about gun violence. The first Friday in June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Many of the people at the rally had been impacted by gun violence.

A group of moms, who lost their kids because of guns said these events help them find comfort in each other. They also said unless someone was impacted, it’s hard to get people to care about gun violence.

“Think about what you can do to make a difference. I mean this park is big and it’s hardly the capacity it should be. There should be people here supporting,” said Falana Young.

Falana Young’s son was shot and killed in 2014. She said he was killed in a hate crime, he and his friend were targeted because they were gay. Falana said she comes to events like the rally at Othello Park to connect with other people who’ve lost someone irreplaceable, like their children, to guns.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that I know her because of a death because she lost her daughter. It’s heartbreaking that we’re in this club that we don’t want to be in,” Falana said.

Lisa Lynch added, “It’s emotional. She walked up to me, I instantly cried. I just got goosebumps.”

Some of the more precious moments happened in silence.

“What isn’t said is understood. We all know and don’t have to say anything because we understand the pain,” said Malini Wilkerson.

Malini’s daughter, Taylor was shot and killed while at a family friend’s house. She was in the bathroom when the family friend shot through the door, hitting her multiple times. Saturday would have been her 26th birthday.

Eight years after someone shot and killed Lisa Lynch’s 1-year-old daughter Maliyah, she came to her first gun violence awareness event. Lise said she still can’t help but fear the worst every time her 17-year-old son walks out the door.

“I’m afraid sometimes for him to be out with his friends. he could be walking down the street and get shot. I’m afraid of it,” Lisa said.

These moms also plead to stop the flow of guns onto the streets.

“I don’t believe for one second that the person that killed Connor used a legal gun. I’m positive they got that gun off the street or it was stolen,” said Alicia Dassa.

Her son Connor was killed in front of their house on Mother’s Day in 2020. Police haven’t made any arrests in that case.

“Long career criminal history in possession of an illegal firearm. [He] Shouldn’t have had one. Just a repeat career felon who shouldn’t have been out on the street in the first place,” said Malini when talking about her daughter’s killer.

Those moms point to legal gun owners as one of the gatekeepers to keeping weapons off the streets.

“With that right comes the responsibility of securing our weapons so that our kids aren’t dying in the street. and you never think it’s going to be you until it is,” said Alicia.

Through April this year, the Tacoma Police Department has had 51 guns reported stolen. The Seattle Police Department has seen close to 350 shots fired called in the first three months of the year according to the King County firearm violence report. Shots fired calls in 2022 reached an all-time high in Seattle per the police department’s annual crime report. It went up about 20% from 2021. Seattle PD also says 17 more people die from guns in 2022 than the previous year.

Just as the gun violence awareness rally kicked off, Seattle PD responded to another shooting call. That happened around 11 a.m. at Southeast 125th and Lake City Way. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Harborview Hospital. Police say they do not have a suspect description and ask anyone with information to call the violent crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.