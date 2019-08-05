We Think Dixon Technologies (India) (NSE:DIXON) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE:DIXON) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dixon Technologies (India)'s Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Dixon Technologies (India) had ₹1.41b of debt, up from ₹446.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has ₹220.3m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹1.19b.

NSEI:DIXON Historical Debt, August 5th 2019

How Strong Is Dixon Technologies (India)'s Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Dixon Technologies (India) had liabilities of ₹9.29b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.85b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹220.3m and ₹5.35b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹5.57b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Dixon Technologies (India) has a market capitalization of ₹22.2b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.89 and interest cover of 5.1 times, it seems to us that Dixon Technologies (India) is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. One way Dixon Technologies (India) could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 16%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dixon Technologies (India)'s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.