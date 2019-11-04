We Think Driver Group (LON:DRV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Driver Group Carry?

As you can see below, Driver Group had UK£2.36m of debt at March 2019, down from UK£4.98m a year prior. But it also has UK£7.39m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£5.03m net cash.

AIM:DRV Historical Debt, November 4th 2019

A Look At Driver Group's Liabilities

According to the balance sheet data, Driver Group had liabilities of UK£11.7m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£7.39m and UK£19.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast UK£14.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Driver Group's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, Driver Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Driver Group's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 36% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Driver Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Driver Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Driver Group recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.