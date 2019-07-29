We Think eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is eBay's Net Debt?

As you can see below, eBay had US$9.31b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$4.48b in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.83b.

NasdaqGS:EBAY Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Strong Is eBay's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that eBay had liabilities of US$5.21b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$11.9b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.48b as well as receivables valued at US$797.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$11.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

eBay has a very large market capitalization of US$34.6b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that eBay's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.5), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 20.4 times, makes us even more comfortable. eBay grew its EBIT by 6.2% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine eBay's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, eBay generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 94% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.