We Think Elixinol Wellness (ASX:EXL) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Elixinol Wellness (ASX:EXL) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Elixinol Wellness Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, Elixinol Wellness had cash of AU$28m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$23m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of December 2020. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Elixinol Wellness Growing?

Elixinol Wellness managed to reduce its cash burn by 63% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. But it's hard to delight in that cash burn reduction given the 51% collapse in revenue. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Elixinol Wellness is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Elixinol Wellness To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Elixinol Wellness is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Elixinol Wellness has a market capitalisation of AU$39m and burnt through AU$23m last year, which is 58% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Elixinol Wellness' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Elixinol Wellness' cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Elixinol Wellness' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Elixinol Wellness (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

