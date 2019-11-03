We Think Eltel (STO:ELTEL) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Eltel AB (publ) (STO:ELTEL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Eltel's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eltel had €244.2m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €23.6m, its net debt is less, at about €220.6m.

A Look At Eltel's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Eltel had liabilities of €402.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €225.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €23.6m as well as receivables valued at €310.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €293.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €305.0m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Eltel shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (15.2), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.022 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. One redeeming factor for Eltel is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of €200k, over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eltel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Eltel actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.