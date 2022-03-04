‘I Think It’s Embarrassing’: Damon Dash Says He was ‘Disappointed’ at Jay-Z for Suing Him

Hip-hop influencer and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Damon Dash appeared on “Club Shay Shay,” Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, and talked about the dissolution of his relationship with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter. On the show, he said that he is embarrassed at the fact the two have legal woes that are being handled in court.

Sharpe mentioned that he heard Jay-Z thank Damon during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech. Therein, the Brooklyn rapper celebrated the history that they made, even though the two of them did not see “eye to eye.”

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z’s 40/40 Club – Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Dash quickly said, “We’re in court right now. That’s why he said that.”

Still pushing, the Pro Football Hall of Famer wanted to know if a difference of opinion was the cause of their breakdown, and if so, “Why y’all can’t get in a room and just hug it out.”

Dash answered that they were “straight,” even though the pair are still in court over two matters.

“He sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t,” Dash said.

He continued, “Then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for ‘Reasonable Doubt’ [and] I didn’t realize it.”

The two have been at odds about the ownership of Jay-Z’s 1996 debut album for years. Though Carter wrote and performed the album, giving him ownership of 50 percent of the composition, the masters are owned by the label. Because Dash was a co-owner of Roc-A-Fella Records, he also owns a portion of that work’s masters.

Carter’s lawsuit is regarding the use of the masters from “Reasonable Doubt” in various spaces, like the NFT market.

Dash filed a lawsuit because he believes that Jay-Z “has transferred streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt without authorization from Roc-A-Fella to S. Carter Enterprises LLC.”

Dash, who is asking for $1 million in damages, “is claiming unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty.”

“I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with — I’m not into suing anybody. I was disappointed. I think it’s embarrassing,” he says to Sharpe.

He continued, “You know, again, the program is when two Black people used to work together and now, they don’t, then they gotta be beefin’. I’m not beefin’ with that man — I don’t care what he’s doing. I don’t like the way he carried things, but that’s on him. He went his way, I went mine.”

“When you get traded from a team, do you hate the team you get traded from?” the Dusko Poppington representative asked the three-time Super Bowl champion. “What beef do you think I have with him?”

Sharpe responded that he didn’t know either of them well enough to have an opinion. And then Dash shared that he believed that Black men are programmed to be at odds with one another.

“I don’t have no beef with Jay. Just stay over there and I stay over here.”

Dash did say that when he and his now-billionaire partner, who has recently been listed as the highest-earning rapper of 2021, do see each other they give each other a pound.

To which Sharpe replied, “then get out of court then.”

