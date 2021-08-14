We Think EMvision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for EMvision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does EMvision Medical Devices Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2020, EMvision Medical Devices had cash of AU$13m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.6m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 5.1 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is EMvision Medical Devices Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that EMvision Medical Devices reduced its cash burn by 20% during the last year. And operating revenue was up by 12% too. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how EMvision Medical Devices is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For EMvision Medical Devices To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress EMvision Medical Devices has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

EMvision Medical Devices has a market capitalisation of AU$218m and burnt through AU$2.6m last year, which is 1.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is EMvision Medical Devices' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about EMvision Medical Devices' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for EMvision Medical Devices that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

