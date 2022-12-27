Do You Think Equifax (EFX) Can Maintain its Growth?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is an information solution provider. On December 23, 2022, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) stock closed at $195.73 per share. One-month return of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was -2.34% and its shares lost 31.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has a market capitalization of $23.966 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“New to the portfolio is Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), a credit bureau that also provides human capital management outsourcing services. Their Workforce Solutions segment continues to grow at a steady pace.”

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) at the end of the third quarter, which was 34 in the previous quarter.

