We Think esoft systems (CPH:ESOFT) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies esoft systems A/S (CPH:ESOFT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is esoft systems's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 esoft systems had ø28.0k of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But on the other hand it also has ø21.2m in cash, leading to a ø21.2m net cash position.

CPSE:ESOFT Historical Debt, July 29th 2019

A Look At esoft systems's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that esoft systems had liabilities of ø5.39m due within a year, and liabilities of ø13.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ø21.2m as well as receivables valued at ø16.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast ø18.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that esoft systems is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, esoft systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact esoft systems's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 98% in the last twelve months. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since esoft systems will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. esoft systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, esoft systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that esoft systems has net cash of ø21m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 102% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in -ø695.0k. So is esoft systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Given esoft systems has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.