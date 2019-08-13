We Think Estoril Sol SGPS (ELI:ESON) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Estoril Sol, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:ESON) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Estoril Sol SGPS Carry?

As you can see below, Estoril Sol SGPS had €3.98m of debt at March 2019, down from €13.2m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €45.7m in cash, so it actually has €41.7m net cash.

ENXTLS:ESON Historical Debt, August 13th 2019

How Strong Is Estoril Sol SGPS's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Estoril Sol SGPS had liabilities of €38.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €11.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €45.7m in cash and €422.5k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €3.80m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Estoril Sol SGPS has a market capitalization of €103.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Estoril Sol SGPS also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Estoril Sol SGPS has seen its EBIT plunge 18% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Estoril Sol SGPS's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Estoril Sol SGPS may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Estoril Sol SGPS actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Estoril Sol SGPS's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €42m. The cherry on top was that in converted 195% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in €29m. So we are not troubled with Estoril Sol SGPS's debt use. Given Estoril Sol SGPS has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.