Here’s What We Think About Exel Industries Société Anonyme’s (EPA:EXE) CEO Pay

Guerric Ballu has been the CEO of Exel Industries Société Anonyme (EPA:EXE) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Guerric Ballu’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Exel Industries Société Anonyme is worth €452m, and total annual CEO compensation is €562k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €348k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €174m to €698m, we found the median CEO compensation was €409k.

It would therefore appear that Exel Industries Société Anonyme pays Guerric Ballu more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Exel Industries Société Anonyme, below.

Is Exel Industries Société Anonyme Growing?

Over the last three years Exel Industries Société Anonyme has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.9% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -4.0% over last year.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but it is good to see EPS growth. It’s hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch.

Has Exel Industries Société Anonyme Been A Good Investment?

Exel Industries Société Anonyme has generated a total shareholder return of 6.0% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn’t be too disappointed. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Exel Industries Société Anonyme, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, and the shareholder returns have failed to inspire, over the last three years. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Exel Industries Société Anonyme shares (free trial).

