Do You Think Expedia Group (EXPE)’s Stock is Mispriced?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Opportunity Equity Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Opportunity Equity Strategy returned -4.62% net of fees compared to -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Miller Value Partners discussed stocks like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an online travel company. On October 18, 2022, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock closed at $98.11 per share. One-month return of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was -0.91% and its shares lost 40.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $15.458 billion.

Here is what Miller Value Partners specifically said about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) ($92.69) has a high teens free cash flow yield, trades at 14x 2022 and 10x 2023 earnings. We believe it can sustain earnings per share growth in the mid-teens. It massively improved its business and margins during the pandemic, has repaired its balance sheet and is chaired by an amazing capital allocator, Barry Diller. We think it’s worth more than double the current price."

train, airport, accessibility, mode, travel, icon, keyboard, car, flying, air, laptop, e-ticket, delivering, key, business, three-dimensional, render, buying, symbol, internet,

Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 80 hedge fund portfolios held Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) at the end of the second quarter which was 88 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in another article and shared Artisan Partners' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

