We Think Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Five Star Senior Living's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Five Star Senior Living had US$6.98m of debt in June 2021, down from US$7.36m, one year before. However, it does have US$110.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$103.1m.

How Healthy Is Five Star Senior Living's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Five Star Senior Living had liabilities of US$174.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$75.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$110.1m and US$89.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$50.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Five Star Senior Living has a market capitalization of US$135.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Five Star Senior Living boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Five Star Senior Living's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 69% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Five Star Senior Living can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Five Star Senior Living may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last two years, Five Star Senior Living produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 58% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While Five Star Senior Living does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$103.1m. So we are not troubled with Five Star Senior Living's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Five Star Senior Living you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

