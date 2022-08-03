We Think Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Fulcrum Utility Services Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Fulcrum Utility Services last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£11m. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£13m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from March 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Fulcrum Utility Services Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Fulcrum Utility Services actually boosted its cash burn by 29%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 31%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Fulcrum Utility Services Raise Cash?

While Fulcrum Utility Services seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Fulcrum Utility Services' cash burn of UK£13m is about 59% of its UK£23m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

How Risky Is Fulcrum Utility Services' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Fulcrum Utility Services' revenue growth was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Fulcrum Utility Services' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Fulcrum Utility Services (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

