Do You Think a Gas Tax Holiday Would Make a Difference on Your Wallet? Take Our Poll

Gasoline prices declined for a second straight week, but the price of a gallon still sat at $4.857 on Thursday, according to AAA.

The lower prices are largely a result of lessened demand, as people refrain from driving as much to save money in an inflated economy. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, 53% of respondents said gas prices were affecting their finances more than any other item hit by inflation.

To alleviate that strain, President Joe Biden wants a three-month federal gas tax holiday, and he reportedly also has not ruled out sending Americans gas rebate cards. Lawmakers have proposed a federal gas stimulus check that reportedly would give qualifying people $100 a month through December or for as long as gas exceeds $4 a gallon.

Some states also are addressing gas prices. California is working on a potential gas refund plan that would send qualifying households up to $1,050.

