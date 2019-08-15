We Think Gateley (Holdings) (LON:GTLY) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Gateley (Holdings)'s Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2019, Gateley (Holdings) had UK£6.12m of debt, up from UK£4.96m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had UK£2.89m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£3.23m.

A Look At Gateley (Holdings)'s Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Gateley (Holdings) had liabilities of UK£28.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£4.79m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£2.89m and UK£44.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has UK£14.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Gateley (Holdings) could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Gateley (Holdings) has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.18. But the really cool thing is that it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt while staying cool as a cucumber. And we also note warmly that Gateley (Holdings) grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gateley (Holdings)'s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Gateley (Holdings) produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.