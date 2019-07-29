We Think Glanbia (ISE:GL9) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Glanbia plc (ISE:GL9) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Glanbia Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Glanbia had €801.3m of debt, up from €529.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of €224.6m, its net debt is less, at about €576.7m.

How Strong Is Glanbia's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Glanbia had liabilities of €519.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €990.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €224.6m and €341.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €943.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Glanbia has a market capitalization of €4.22b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Glanbia's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.9 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 15.4 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Notably Glanbia's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Glanbia can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Glanbia recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.