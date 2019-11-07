We Think Globus Spirits (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Globus Spirits Limited (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Globus Spirits's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Globus Spirits had ₹2.36b of debt in March 2019, down from ₹2.52b, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NSEI:GLOBUSSPR Historical Debt, November 7th 2019 More

How Strong Is Globus Spirits's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Globus Spirits had liabilities of ₹1.74b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹1.98b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹25.1m in cash and ₹561.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹3.13b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹3.74b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Globus Spirits's debt to EBITDA ratio (2.6) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.1, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that Globus Spirits grew its EBIT a smooth 44% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Globus Spirits's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.