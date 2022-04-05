We Think GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does GoPro Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 GoPro had debt of US$233.7m, up from US$218.2m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$538.9m in cash, leading to a US$305.2m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At GoPro's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that GoPro had liabilities of US$474.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$169.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$538.9m as well as receivables valued at US$114.2m due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that GoPro's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.38b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, GoPro boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, GoPro made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$114m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GoPro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. GoPro may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, GoPro actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case GoPro has US$305.2m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$224m, being 195% of its EBIT. So we don't think GoPro's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with GoPro (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

