‘I think my grandson’s been shot;’ 911 call details moments after child shot in Dayton

An 8-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Dayton late Sunday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. police were called to a shooting at a home off North Dixie Drive in a Dayton neighborhood.

An 8-year-old was taken from the scene to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Dispatchers received an emotional 911 call from a man who claimed to be the grandfather of the victim.

“Oh God, my daughter, I think my grandson’s been shot, I don’t even know what happened,” the caller tells dispatchers.

He tells them he didn’t see anything because he was in the home’s basement.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Child dies at Dayton Children’s Hospital following response to shooting in Harrison Twp.

“Grandson screaming and it went off two or three more times, I don’t know what happened,” he tells dispatchers through tears.

Officers blocked off the street with crime scene tape and called in homicide detectives.

Montgomery County regional dispatch records indicate there was possibly a handgun and a shotgun in the home.

The child’s death has impacted the community.

“They really need to crack down on it and get everything organized with guns and stuff,” neighbor Lucas Hawkins said.

>> PHOTOS: Officers, deputies investigating shooting in Montgomery County

Dayton police have not commented about the circumstances on the shooting or whether they believe the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Hawkins said it shouldn’t have happened either way.

“People just need to learn to put up their guns and get everything organized with children in the household, to get everything good, make sure everything is safe and put away,” Hawkins said.

The name of the 8-year-old victim has not been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff



