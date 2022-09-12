'Think about these grieving mothers': Cops seek help on three unsolved Monmouth murders

FREEHOLD - Authorities are asking for help from the public as investigations into three fatal shootings continue, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday,

Any information brought forward could help authorities identify, locate and arrest suspects for the murders that occurred earlier this spring and summer, the announcement said. The unsolved deaths of the three local men are not believed to be related in any way.

The first incident took place on Saturday, May 14, when Neptune police responded to a reported shooting just before 11 p.m., the announcement said. Police found Marques Mills, 39, of Neptune Township in a car at the intersection of Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and died the next morning.

Following his death, Mills' mother told the Prosecutor's Office how proud she was of her son, after he'd transformed his life through physical fitness, according to the announcement. Mills had become both a certified personal trainer and an entrepreneur, designing fitness apparel.

Ayres Gray Jr.: Found shot in his car on July 4, 2022

On Monday, July 4, Neptune police officers responded to another reported shooting just before 1:45 a.m., off Route 35 South, authorities said. They found 25-year-old Ayres Gray Jr. in a parked vehicle on South Concourse with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gray, of Manalapan, was pronounced dead an hour later after being taken to the hospital.

Gray’s mother told members of the Prosecutor's Office that he loved his family and friends deeply and unconditionally, the announcement said.

Kyshon Washington-Walker: Shot numerous times on July 28, 2022

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, Asbury Park police were sent to the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue after reports of gunfire, authorities said. They found 33-year-old Kyshon Washington-Walker of Shrewsbury with numerous gunshot injuries.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and died shortly after.

Washington-Walker was known as "Butey" to those close to him, and had just started a new job as a state-certified fire inspector, his mother told the prosecutor's office.

“These families, each of which will never quite be the same, deserve justice for the loss of their loved ones," Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. "It is an absolute certainty that there are individuals currently out there in possession of information that would crack each of these cases wide open. To them we would say this: please think about these grieving mothers and do the right thing. Contact our detectives, tell them what you know, and help these families.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Marques Mills is urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Ayres Gray Jr. is urged to contact MCPO Detective Daniel Newman at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Kyshon Washington-Walker is urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-774-1300.

Those who want to remain anonymous but have information about this or any crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential tip line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app; by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

