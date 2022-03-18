We Think Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Groupon's Debt?

As you can see below, Groupon had US$323.4m of debt at December 2021, down from US$429.5m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$498.7m in cash, leading to a US$175.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Groupon's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Groupon had liabilities of US$631.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$316.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$498.7m in cash and US$44.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$404.4m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$559.8m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Groupon also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Groupon made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$37m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Groupon's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Groupon has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Groupon saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While Groupon does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$175.3m. Despite its cash we think that Groupon seems to struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow, so we are wary of the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Groupon (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

