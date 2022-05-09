'I think he had a pang of guilt.' Man strangled woman in 2013, then confessed last month

Aleksey Koloskov, 35, of Blue Ash appears in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Thursday. Koloskov confessed to killing a 28-year-old woman in 2013, according to court documents.

No one knew how Melinda Ingram died after her body found was in 2013. Monday, for the first time, investigators were able to say publicly she was strangled.

Ingram's body was found decomposing in the summer heat along Interstate 71/75 in Kenton County in August 2013. She was 26.

She was only identified by dental records and a small tattoo, investigators said.

The coroner's office there was unable to determine the cause or manner of her death, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Monday at a press conference.

Then in April, a man walked into a Cincinnati police station and confessed to killing her, court documents show.

Aleksey Koloskov, 35, of Blue Ash told police he strangled Ingram to death after they had sex on Deckebach Avenue in University Heights on or about Aug. 1, 2013, Deters said.

Deters declined to discuss Koloskov's motivation or other details of his confession.

"I think he had a pang of guilt," Deters said. "He's been pretty forthcoming. I think he's resigned to his fate."

He said after Koloskov's confession police put Ingram's photo in a line-up with other women and Koloskov was able to identify her.

Deters said he expects the case against Koloskov to progress quickly.

Koloskov is being held on a $1 million bond awaiting trial. He faces life in prison if convicted. Deters said this case does not qualify for the death penalty under Ohio law.

"We have overwhelming evidence he did this," Deters said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Man strangled woman in 2013 then confessed last month