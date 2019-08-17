We Think Hawesko Holding (FRA:HAW) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Hawesko Holding AG (FRA:HAW) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Hawesko Holding's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Hawesko Holding had debt of €154.2m, up from €48.4m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €11.2m, its net debt is less, at about €143.0m.

How Strong Is Hawesko Holding's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hawesko Holding had liabilities of €140.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €115.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €11.2m and €44.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €200.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €296.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Hawesko Holding's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Hawesko Holding has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 12.8 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Unfortunately, Hawesko Holding's EBIT flopped 17% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hawesko Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.