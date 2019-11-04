We Think Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Be Heard Group plc (LON:BHRD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Be Heard Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Be Heard Group had UK£6.43m of debt in June 2019, down from UK£7.10m, one year before. However, it does have UK£3.06m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£3.37m.

A Look At Be Heard Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Be Heard Group had liabilities of UK£27.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£9.97m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had UK£3.06m in cash and UK£12.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£22.0m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the UK£6.86m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Be Heard Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Be Heard Group has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.99 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.1 times the interest expense. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Notably, Be Heard Group made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of UK£923k in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Be Heard Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.