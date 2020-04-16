We Think My Heart Bodibra Group (HKG:8297) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should My Heart Bodibra Group (HKG:8297) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does My Heart Bodibra Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When My Heart Bodibra Group last reported its balance sheet in September 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth HK$5.5m. In the last year, its cash burn was HK$13m. Therefore, from September 2019 it had roughly 5 months of cash runway. With a cash runway that short, we strongly believe that the company must raise cash or else douse its cash burn promptly. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is My Heart Bodibra Group Growing?

We reckon the fact that My Heart Bodibra Group managed to shrink its cash burn by 31% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the revenue dip of 7.6% in the same period was a bit concerning. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how My Heart Bodibra Group has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can My Heart Bodibra Group Raise More Cash Easily?

Given My Heart Bodibra Group's revenue is receding, there's a considerable chance it will eventually need to raise more money to spend on driving growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

My Heart Bodibra Group's cash burn of HK$13m is about 17% of its HK$76m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is My Heart Bodibra Group's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought My Heart Bodibra Group's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the My Heart Bodibra Group's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for My Heart Bodibra Group you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

