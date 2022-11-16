We Think Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics (Catalist:5PD) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics (Catalist:5PD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics

When Might Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth CN¥39m. In the last year, its cash burn was CN¥2.6m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics did record statutory revenue of CN¥710k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 50% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics Raise Cash?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics' cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics' cash burn of CN¥2.6m is about 1.7% of its CN¥155m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here