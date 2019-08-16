We Think HEXPOL (STO:HPOL B) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies HEXPOL AB (publ) (STO:HPOL B) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is HEXPOL's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 HEXPOL had kr3.17b of debt, an increase on kr966.0m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr1.74b, its net debt is less, at about kr1.43b.

A Look At HEXPOL's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that HEXPOL had liabilities of kr3.40b due within a year, and liabilities of kr3.25b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had kr1.74b in cash and kr2.43b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr2.48b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, HEXPOL has a market capitalization of kr23.0b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

HEXPOL has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.57. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 437 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, HEXPOL grew its EBIT by 7.3% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HEXPOL can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, HEXPOL produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 77% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.