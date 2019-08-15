We Think Hi-Tech Gears (NSE:HITECHGEAR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that The Hi-Tech Gears Limited (NSE:HITECHGEAR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Hi-Tech Gears's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Hi-Tech Gears had ₹4.02b of debt, an increase on ₹3.66b, over one year. However, it does have ₹660.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹3.36b.

NSEI:HITECHGEAR Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Hi-Tech Gears's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Hi-Tech Gears had liabilities of ₹2.70b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹3.26b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹660.0m as well as receivables valued at ₹1.70b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹3.60b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of ₹3.21b, we think shareholders really should watch Hi-Tech Gears's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Hi-Tech Gears's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, one redeeming factor is that Hi-Tech Gears grew its EBIT at 11% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Hi-Tech Gears will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.