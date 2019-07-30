We Think High (EPA:HCO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, High Co. SA (EPA:HCO) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is High's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that High had debt of €10.6m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €14.2m over a year. But on the other hand it also has €62.8m in cash, leading to a €52.2m net cash position.

ENXTPA:HCO Historical Debt, July 30th 2019

A Look At High's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, High had liabilities of €129.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €11.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €62.8m and €66.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €12.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded High shares are worth a total of €114.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, High boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that High grew its EBIT by 18% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine High's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. High may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, High recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up