We Think ABOUT YOU Holding (FRA:YOU) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether ABOUT YOU Holding (FRA:YOU) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might ABOUT YOU Holding Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at November 2022, ABOUT YOU Holding had cash of €306m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was €231m. Therefore, from November 2022 it had roughly 16 months of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that ABOUT YOU Holding will reach cashflow breakeven in 2 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is ABOUT YOU Holding Growing?

Notably, ABOUT YOU Holding actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 150%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 15% gain gives us scant comfort. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For ABOUT YOU Holding To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of ABOUT YOU Holding's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ABOUT YOU Holding has a market capitalisation of €1.0b and burnt through €231m last year, which is 23% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About ABOUT YOU Holding's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ABOUT YOU Holding's revenue growth was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for ABOUT YOU Holding that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

