We Think Hubtown (NSE:HUBTOWN) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Hubtown Limited (NSE:HUBTOWN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Hubtown's Debt?

As you can see below, Hubtown had ₹5.22b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹15.4b a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹7.35b in cash, so it actually has ₹2.13b net cash.

NSEI:HUBTOWN Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

A Look At Hubtown's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hubtown had liabilities of ₹26.4b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹4.59b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹7.35b and ₹4.18b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹19.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹1.18b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Hubtown would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Hubtown boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

Shareholders should be aware that Hubtown's EBIT was down 30% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Hubtown will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Hubtown may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Hubtown actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up