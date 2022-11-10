We Think Humm Group Limited's (ASX:HUM) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) has not performed well recently and CEO Rebecca James will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 17 November 2022. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Rebecca James Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Humm Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$243m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.7m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 25% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$828k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$153m and AU$611m had a median total CEO compensation of AU$1.4m. From this we gather that Rebecca James is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$828k AU$838k 49% Other AU$853k AU$507k 51% Total Compensation AU$1.7m AU$1.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 45% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 55% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Humm Group and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Humm Group Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Humm Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 108% per year. It saw its revenue drop 5.8% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Humm Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -75% over three years, Humm Group Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Humm Group that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

