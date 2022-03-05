We Think ikeGPS Group (NZSE:IKE) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether ikeGPS Group (NZSE:IKE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is ikeGPS Group's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In September 2021, ikeGPS Group had NZ$30m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was NZ$8.2m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.6 years as of September 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
How Well Is ikeGPS Group Growing?

Notably, ikeGPS Group actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 153%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 18% gain gives us scant comfort. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For ikeGPS Group To Raise More Cash For Growth?

ikeGPS Group seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

ikeGPS Group has a market capitalisation of NZ$113m and burnt through NZ$8.2m last year, which is 7.3% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About ikeGPS Group's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ikeGPS Group's cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for ikeGPS Group that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course ikeGPS Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

