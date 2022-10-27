Do You Think Illumina (ILMN) is Undervalued?

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -5.47% net in the third quarter compared to -3.60% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. Inflation and interest rate hikes caused a decline in the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Polen Capital highlighted stocks like Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is a biotechnology company. On October 20, 2022, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock closed at $208.64 per share. One-month return of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was 7.83% and its shares lost 49.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has a market capitalization of $32.819 billion.

Polen Capital made the following comment about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has had a very difficult year on what we believe are transitory issues. First, the company closed its acquisition of Grail, a startup early-stage cancer testing business it re-acquired (Grail was founded inside Illumina originally) for $8 billion without regulatory approval. Illumina management believes that European regulators have no jurisdiction over the transaction as Grail had no European presence or revenue and member states did not complain within the timeframe specified in applicable regulations. The regulators have challenged these assertions and are likely to try to require Illumina to divest Grail subject to Illumina’s appeal. In the meantime, Grail has already been very dilutive to Illumina’s earnings, and Illumina may have to sell the asset at the end of it all. It is unknown how much Grail could be sold for in this environment if Illumina is forced to divest.

Second, Illumina’s core sequencing business has also slowed. This is not unusual as the business has always been a bit lumpy, but there are new competitors trying to prove that they can sequence genomes cheaper than Illumina without sacrificing accuracy. Our research here suggests: 1) competitor technologies do not seem to be as cost-effective or accurate in the real world as advertised, providing limited risk to Illumina’s core business; 2) Illumina has unveiled its own next-generation technology, which lowers the cost of sequencing the human genome to only $200, including data processing costs with world-class accuracy; 3) the slowdown in the core business is more macroeconomic as customers are looking to reduce consumables inventory levels in tough times and should pass quite quickly considering customers are continuing to use their sequencers at high levels; and 4) even if Illumina were forced to divest Grail, we think they would likely be able to sell it for above what it purchased it for as all of the clinical data on the company’s Galleri cancer screen is now publicly available (it is very positive in our view). Grail has made significant commercial progress since its acquisition, and the company should only be closer to U.S. regulatory approval. We believe we can buy the shares today at an extremely cheap valuation for the core business of a company that we view as having an unmatched position in a market that should be multiples of its current size in the years to come."

Biotech Biochemical Stocks Illumina ILMN
Biotech Biochemical Stocks Illumina ILMN

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 44 hedge fund portfolios held Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)  at the end of the second quarter, which was 54 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in another article and shared Harding Loevner’ views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Illumina (ILMN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Are You Bullish on Netflix (NFLX) Stock?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -5.47% net in the third quarter compared to -3.60% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. Inflation and interest rate […]

  • Is Earnings Growth of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lower Than Expected?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -5.47% net in the third quarter compared to -3.60% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. Inflation and interest rate […]

  • Twitter Stock Nears Elon Musk Takeover Price, NYSE To Suspend Shares Friday

    "A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism - people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias,' said Elon Musk.

  • Kohli inspires India again; Zimbabwe beats Pakistan by 1 run

    Virat Kohli scored his second straight half-century as India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs, and Zimbabwe held its nerve for a 1-run victory over Pakistan in the latest upset at the Twenty20 World Cup. Three games in Group 2 took place Thursday with South Africa crushing Bangladesh by 104 runs. Rilee Rossouw posted the first century of the tournament.

  • Should You Add Amazon.com (AMZN) to Your Portfolio Now?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund was down -8.63% in the third quarter compared to a -6.82% decline for the MSCI ACW Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its […]

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • 1 Risky Dividend Stock Paying 7.6% That Investors Should Avoid

    Investors will get a clearer picture of how safe the dividend is after the company reports earnings next month.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 167% and 202% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks trade near a 52-week low, but certain Wall Street analysts say that could change quickly.

  • Zuck refuses to let his metaverse dream die. Wall Street has finally had enough.

    Shares slumped more than 22% Thursday to trade at $101.02, as the tech giant hit its lowest price since 2016.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

    Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take a loss or relinquish unpaid debt has not stopped companies like France's TotalEnergies, Norway's Equinor, and Japan's Inpex from leaving. Eight foreign companies among PDVSA's 44 joint ventures have transferred or given up stakes since 2018.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

    Three longtime Berkshire Hathaway holdings are producing mountains of annual income for the Oracle of Omaha.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • 1 Super Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip, According to Wall Street

    Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) is a little-known company that has consistently outperformed throughout 2022, seemingly undeterred by rising inflation, higher interest rates, and the broad economic slowdown. Tenable is a leader in the cybersecurity industry, and its third-quarter financial results showed a surge in its top-spending customer base, plus an increase in its full-year revenue guidance, while many other companies are slashing their forecasts. Here's why 13 of 17 analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal have given Tenable stock the highest-possible buy rating.